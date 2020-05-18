Apple Stores in Seven Different States Reopening This Week

Twenty-five Apple Stores across the U.S. will reopen this week. Retail locations in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and Washington state (via Bloomberg News).

Apple Stores Reopening With Social Distancing Measures

In a letter to customers, company retail chief Deidre O’Brien said:

In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store.

However, other typical Apple Store functions are going to be different at certain locations. This includes the introduction of “curb‑side pick‑up and drop off,” wrote Ms. O’Brien.

If you choose to buy online, we can ship to your home or make your new items available for convenient pick‑up at our stores. And you can continue to find the same excellent standard of customer service and support online and over the phone to help you with any questions you might have.

All customers and staff members must now wear a face-covering in Apple Stores. The company will provide them to customers who do not have their own. She also emphasized that Apple will re-shutter outlets in the future if that becomes necessary. Apple Stores in various countries have gradually been re-opening, as the local public health situation allows. In total, around 100 of the company’s retail locations are now open worldwide.