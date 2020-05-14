Apple Stores in Italy to Reopen Next Week

Apple Stores in Italy look set to be the next in line to reopen. They will begin admitting customers again from May 19.

Apple Stores in Two Regions in Italy to Remain Shuttered

In total, 10 of the 17 Apple Stores in Italy will reopen on Tuesday. Retail locations in the Piedmont and Lombardy regions, two areas worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak, will remain closed. Reopened stores will operate between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time. Health and social distancing measures will be in place. There is now a slow but steady stream of Apple retail locations reopening around the world, with Australia, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and the United States following in the footsteps of, first, mainland China, and then South Korea.

