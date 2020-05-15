I’ve shared information about the websites that support Sign In with Apple. In this article I’d like to share the websites that impose limitations.

You Can’t Hide Your Email

As part of Sign In with Apple, you can choose to hide your email from apps and services. This means that Apple creates what they call a private relay. It creates a random string of numbers and letters and uses that in place of your actual email address. For example, if you choose to hide your email, Apple could create an email like [email protected]

When the service sends you emails it will be sent to the private relay, which will forward the email to your actual Apple ID. The service won’t know your real email and you can walk away knowing that if they send you spam, you can turn off email forwarding so they can’t email you anymore.

So far, I’ve encountered two websites that don’t include the Hide My Email option, but as far as I can tell this isn’t against Apple’s guidelines. Here is what I discovered:

eBay

Nintendo

Whether you create a new account using Sign In with Apple or link your existing account, you are unable to hide your email. The deadline to require Sign In with Apple is June 30, so we’ll probably see more of this action. If you’ve noticed an app or service that won’t let you hide, please let me know at [email protected] I think it’s important to keep track.