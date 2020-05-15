BestBuy Deal Gives New Subscribers 4 Months of Free Apple Music

BestBuy is giving away four months of free Apple Music to new subscribers. It’s only available for customers in the United States and you’ll need a BestBuy account to get it.
Free Apple Music
To get started just head over to this page to add the digital deal to your BestBuy cart. Instructions to redeem the offer are “usually e-mailed within 1 hour.” Once you’ve claimed the offer, head back to this article and see some of The Mac Observer’s Apple Music content. Here are a few:
- Apple Music: How to ‘View Lyrics’ And Sing-Along to Your Favorite Songs
- Your 2020 Playlist for Apple Music Replay is Available
- How to Transfer You Music Library From Spotify to Apple Music With SongShift
- Apple Beta Tests Official Apple Music Web Player
- Apple Digital Masters Launches with Mastered Music Collection
Leave a Reply