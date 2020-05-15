BestBuy Deal Gives New Subscribers 4 Months of Free Apple Music

BestBuy is giving away four months of free Apple Music to new subscribers. It’s only available for customers in the United States and you’ll need a BestBuy account to get it.

Free Apple Music

To get started just head over to this page to add the digital deal to your BestBuy cart. Instructions to redeem the offer are “usually e-mailed within 1 hour.” Once you’ve claimed the offer, head back to this article and see some of The Mac Observer’s Apple Music content. Here are a few: