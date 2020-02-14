The Different Offers Available on Refurbed 16-Inch MacBook Pros

As Andrew reported Thursday– the 16-inch MacBook Pro has made its way into the official Apple refurb store. There are a host of compelling offers on a number of different models, with 15 percent off.

Refurb Offers on 16-Inch Macbook Pro

For $2,379 you can pick up a 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 model with Retina display. That device comes with a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Furthermore, there is 2GB of 2666MHz DDR4 onboard memory, as opposed to the 16GB base level. Furthermore, I spotted an 8-core 2.3GHZ device with an Intel Core i9 chip, also for $2,379. That is a saving of $420. One of the most powerful devices on offer was a 2.4GHz 8-core model with an Intel Core i9 chip. It has a whopping 4TB SSD and packs 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 onboard memory. It costs $3,819.00.

Sadly, none of these options has yet made it into the UK refurb store… yet.