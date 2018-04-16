The Father of the Web is Backing a Private Social Network

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, considered the inventor of the modern web, is one of the advocates behind a new private social network. Called MeWe, it doesn’t own, track, or share information that users provide. And there are no ads (via DarkReading).

MeWe: A Private Social Network

Founder Mark Weinstein describes the typical MeWe user as someone who has “social network fatigue, and wanting a global communications network where I can stay in touch with family, friends, and co-workers.”

It’s not just a social network though, it’s a platform. It has a news feed, integration with voice, and free 8GB of storage. Plus, there are paid options to get Secret Chat and extra storage (up to 500GB).

Sir Tim Berners-Lee acts as an advisor to the company, saying:

The original idea of the Web was that it should be a collaborative space where you can communicate through sharing information. The power to abuse the open Internet has become so tempting both for government and big companies. MeWe gives the power of the Internet back to the people with a platform built for collaboration and privacy.

This Thursday, April 19, I’ll be doing a review of the MeWe app to explore the private social network in more detail.