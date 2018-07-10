The iOS App Store 10th Anniversary is Here

The iOS App Store 10th anniversary is today, having first launched on July 10, 2008. It’s come a long way with the introduction of iPhone OS 2 built into iPhone 3G.

App Store 10th Anniversary

When the App Store was announced, demo apps included EA’s Spore Origins, AIM, Sega’s Super Monkey Ball, and a Salesforce app. In days the iPhone SDK was downloaded over 100,000 times.

Steve Jobs lauded the success of the App Store, saying:

The App Store is a grand slam, with a staggering 10 million applications downloaded in just three days. Developers have created some extraordinary applications, and the App Store can wirelessly deliver them to every iPhone and iPod touch user instantly.

Macrumors has a great timeline that shows us the evolution of the App Store, from July 10, 2008 to June 5, 2018. Apple also shared its own reflection of the App Store.

