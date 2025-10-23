The Most Underrated iPad Feature is the One You’ll Use the Most

Apple’s latest iPad lineup update is full of headline-grabbing changes. They flaunt faster chips, new multitasking tools, and slicker visuals. However, hidden among them is a small feature that might just change how you use your iPad every day.

The new Preview app, long a staple on macOS, is finally available on the iPad. It’s one of those understated tools that doesn’t draw attention during flashy keynote moments, but once you start using it, it quietly becomes essential.

If you’ve ever had to open, sign, or annotate a PDF on your iPad, you know how clunky that process used to be. So far, many third-party apps have filled the gap, but none have offered the smooth, native experience Apple users expect. The Preview app fixes that. It’s built right into iPadOS and works seamlessly with the Files app, making it effortless to handle documents without needing a Mac.

Now, you can open PDFs instantly, add signatures, highlight text, insert notes, and even combine multiple files, all within the same interface. The simplicity and speed make the iPad feel more like a complete computer, not just a companion device.

By bringing Preview over from macOS, Apple is acknowledging and addressing this productivity gap. This single app makes the iPad a self-sufficient tool for almost any document-based workflow. It saves time, clears up storage space by removing redundant apps, and finally gives the iPad a polished, professional tool for document management that rivals any desktop computer.