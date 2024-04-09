The Next Apple Watch Display Will Feature a Revolutionary Technology That Will Improve Battery Life

The Apple Watch is one of the most successful accessories in Apple’s history. What started as a small second display on the wrist has evolved into a device focused on sports and health. However, even as the best smartwatch on the market, it has always been criticized for its poor battery life compared to its competitors. That could change in September.

According to Korean media The Elec, Apple will use a new low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology in the next Apple Watch. This new feature would allow to keep the same display quality of current models, but consuming much less battery.



In almost any device such as an iPhone 15 or an Apple Watch Series 9, the screen is always the part that consumes the most battery. It’s on all the time, and it is a very limiting factor for the battery life of any product. In fact, The Elec raises the likelihood of Apple implementing this technology in other product ranges as well.

Apple could introduce this new technology with the next iteration of the Apple Watch in September, as well as with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro in September 2025. It’s clear something like this would be a game-changer for battery life in products all across the board. We don’t know yet the specific impact it’ll have on it, but it looks very promising.



Source