These major Car brands still refuse to support CarPlay Ultra

CarPlay Ultra finally shipped in May with Aston Martin, but several major automakers still refuse to sign on. If you plan to buy a new car and want Apple’s deeper in-dash experience, you need to know who is sitting it out. Apple’s pitch hands more of the cockpit to your iPhone, including gauges, climate, and media. Many carmakers do not like that trade.

Apple confirmed the launch and the first rollout path at Aston Martin. Since then, reporting has tracked which brands embraced the platform and which walked away. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Polestar, and Renault backed off earlier plans, underscoring the control concerns. Ford says it remains committed to CarPlay, while questioning parts of Ultra’s execution.

Who is sitting out CarPlay Ultra

As of October 4, 2025, these brands (via 9to5mac) have no pledged CarPlay Ultra support:

BMW

Buick

BYD

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Dodge

Fiat

GMC

Jeep

Lexus

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz (previously committed but backed out)

RAM

Rivian

Subaru

Suzuki

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

You still get standard CarPlay in most of these lineups. The big exceptions are Tesla and Rivian, which continue to block CarPlay entirely. Third-party adapters exist, but native support does not. If CarPlay is a must-have for you, weigh that before you sign on the dotted line.

Who is in for CarPlay Ultra

Apple’s current list of committed or active partners includes Acura, Aston Martin, Ford, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln, Nissan, and Porsche. The mix shifted over the summer as some European brands pulled back, so treat any dealership claim with care and ask for specifics on Ultra, not just “CarPlay.”

So, if your favorite brand appears in the sit-out list, Ultra is unlikely in the near term. Standard CarPlay will remain common, but Apple’s full multi-screen takeover faces resistance from carmakers that want their own software front and center. Watch for updates as more models ship with Ultra and pressure builds from buyers who expect their phone to run the whole cabin.