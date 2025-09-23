This iPhone Trick Opens Any App’s Settings in a Single Tap

A clever and remarkably simple iPhone Shortcut is gaining attention for its ability to solve a common annoyance: digging through menus to find an app’s specific settings. The one-tap solution allows you to jump directly from any application to its corresponding page within the Settings app.



This is accomplished by using a single-step action in the Shortcuts app, which can then be triggered from a custom button within Control Center. The trick, which was recently shared publicly, provides a much-needed bridge for users running iOS 26 who want faster access to granular app controls.

Download the shortcut here.

The utility of this Shortcut is immediately apparent to anyone who frequently manages app permissions. As Apple has enhanced privacy features over the years, more toggles for things like location access, notification preferences, and cellular data usage have been moved into individual app settings pages.



Finding them typically requires exiting the app, opening Settings, scrolling through a long list of applications, and finally tapping into the correct one. This shortcut eliminates that entire process, restoring a level of convenience that streamlines a frequent and often tedious task, saving valuable time and effort throughout the day.

Setting up this time-saving feature is straightforward and only takes a minute. The first step is to ensure you have the “Run Shortcut” control added to your Control Center via the main Settings menu.



From there, you create a new shortcut that consists of just one action: “Open App Settings.” Once saved, you can assign this specific shortcut to the Control Center button. After this initial setup, the function is always ready. Whenever you are inside an app and need to adjust a setting, a quick swipe and a single tap will take you exactly where you need to go.

While the function is incredibly efficient, it is important to note its behavior. The shortcut does not create a new in-app overlay for settings but rather navigates you away from the current app and into the main Settings application. This is a user-created workaround, not an official feature, so its functionality could potentially change with future iOS updates.



However, for now, it stands as a perfect example of how small customizations can have a significant impact on the daily user experience. It effectively trims dozens of seconds off a common task and lowers the barrier to managing app permissions, which is a clear benefit for anyone who values control over their device.