Tim Cook Dines with President Barack Obama and Robert De Niro in New York

Tim Cook had a typically high-powered dinner during a recent visit to New York City. The Apple CEO was spotted (by TMZ, obviouslyon the same table as former U.S. President Barack Obama and actor Robert De Niro.

Table for Tim Cook, Robert De Niro, and Barack Obama

The meal took place on Monday night. The three men men ate at the Yves restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood. It was said to have lasted a number of hours. Oh to have been a fly on the wall at that one… Maybe  Mr. Cook was trying to lure President Obama away from Netflix an on to Apple TV+?!

