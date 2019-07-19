Tim Cook Pays Tribute to Kyoto Animation Arson Attack Victims

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to the victims of an arson attack at famous Japanes anime studio. He said that artists at Kyoto Animation are “some of the world’s most talented animators and dreamers” in the world.

Kyoto Animation Artists ‘Spread Joy’

At least 33 people died when fire swept through Kyoto Animation’s studio Thursday morning. Responding to the news, Mr. Cook described the incident as “a tragedy felt far beyond Japan.” He said that the “artists spread joy all over the world and across generations.”

Kyoto Animation is home to some of the world’s most talented animators and dreamers — the devastating attack today is a tragedy felt far beyond Japan. KyoAni artists spread joy all over the world and across generations with their masterpieces. 心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 18, 2019

The police named a suspect Friday. The man, Shinji Aoba, was in hospital being treated for burns and yet to be question by police at the time of this writing (via BBC News).