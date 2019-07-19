macOS: 26 Trello Keyboard Shortcuts to Speed Up Usage

At The Mac Observer we use Trello to organize and schedule what everyone is working on. Unsatisfied with point-and-click, I recently discovered Trello keyboard shortcuts to speed up my usage of the app.

26 Trello Keyboard Shortcuts

To find Trello keyboard shortcuts while you’re using the app, press Shift + / (?) . Navigate Cards : Use the arrow keys to navigate, or press K for “up” and J for “down.” When a card is highlighted, use other shortcuts to perform an action. Open Header Boards Menu : Pressing B opens the boards menu at the top. Use arrow keys to navigate, and Enter to open a board. Focus Search Box : Pressing / inserts the cursor in the search box at the top. Archive Card : C Due Date : D Quick Edit Mode : E Close Menu/Cancel Editing : Esc Save Text : Pressing Command + Enter will save any text you’re writing, like commends, card titles, list titles, descriptions, and more. Open Card : Enter Open Card Filter Menu : F Label : Press L then a number key. 0 = black, 1 = green, 2 = yellow, 3 = orange, 4 = red, 5 = purple, 6 = blue, 7 = sky, 8 = lime, 9 = pink. Toggle Label Names : Pressing ; will show or hide label names on a board. Add/Remove Members : Pressing M will open the members menu. Click a person’s avatar to add or remove them. Insert New Card : N Move Card to Adjacent List : Pressing , or . will move a card to the bottom of the adjacent left or right list. Pressing < or > will move a card to the top of the adjacent left or right list. My Cards Filter : Press Q to show the cards assigned to you, then press it again to hide it. Watch : Press S to watch/un-watch a card. Assign Self : Space Edit Title : T Vote : V Toggle Board Menu : Pressing W will collapse or expand the board menu on the right. Clear All Filters : X Autocomplete Members : Press Shift + 2 (@) then a member’s name, username, or initials. Autocomplete Labels : Press Shift + 3 (#) plus the label name or color to get a list of matching labels. Autocomplete Position : Press Shift + 6 (^) plus a list name or position when adding a new card.

Further Reading:

[A List of iPad Keyboard Shortcuts for Apple Apps]

[macOS: Use Keyboard Shortcuts in Apple Notes]