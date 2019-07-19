Twitter Tests a ‘Label Replies’ Option

Twitter recently redesigned its website to align with its mobile apps, and now its testing a way to label replies for users (via TechCrunch).

Twitter Replies

In this Twitter thread experiment, if the original poster of the thread posts a replay in the thread, they will have a small microphone icon next to their avatar. Previously the company had tested adding an “Original Tweeter” label. Other users in threads could be labeled as well, denoting which users you follow and people who were mentioned in the original tweet.

While this is a minor change, it’s one of many things Twitter is tweaking in the hopes of making its service simpler and more approachable. It’s also running an experimental prototype app called twttr where it’s trying out new ideas around threaded conversations, like using color-coded replies or branching lines to connect tweets and their responses.

The tests are currently live but might not be available for all users. It’s an experiment after all.

Further Reading:

[Apple Brings Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in for Employee Talk]

[Twitter Location Bug Collected Location Data from iOS Users]