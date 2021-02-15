Tim Cook marked Presidents Day on Monday. The Apple CEO shared a quote from Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Tim Cook Quotes FDR to Mark Presidents’ Day
Mr. Cook tweeted a line from FDR that starts “In these days of difficulty, we Americans everywhere must and shall choose the path of social justice.”
It’s far from the first time Mr. Cook has quoted FDR to mark a U.S. holiday. On Independence Day 2017, he tweeted a line from a 1938 speech delivered to the daughters of the American Revolution:
Remember always that all of us … are descended from immigrants and revolutionists.