Tim Cook Pays Tribute to Steve Jobs on Eighth Anniversary of Apple Co-Founder’s Death

Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to Steve Jobs over the weekend. Sunday marked eight years since the Apple co-founder passed away.

‘Remebering You Always’

Mr. Cook tweeted an image of Mr. Jobs along with the quote “the most precious resource we all have is time.” He said he was “remembering [him] always.”

“The most precious resource we all have is time.” – SJ. Remembering you always. pic.twitter.com/nsUUiFzZnz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2019

Mr. Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Mr. Cook had succeeded him as CEO just six weeks before. He regularly pays public tribute to his predecessor. When Apple’s new Apple Park headquarters opened Mr. Cook referred to it as “the home [Mr. Jobs] imagined for us.”