Tim Cook Returns to Tokyo for Apple Ginza Reopening

Apple CEO Tim Cook has returned to Japan for the reopening of Apple Ginza on September 26. This marks his first official visit to the country since 2022, when he toured key manufacturing partners like Sony and engaged with Japanese game developers.

A Landmark Store Returns

Apple Ginza originally opened in 2003, making history as the company’s first store outside the United States. In 2022, the store moved to a temporary location while the original building was demolished. That stopgap space was a boutique-style store designed to modern Japanese standards. Now Apple Ginza is back on its historic site, housed in a newly constructed building.

In a statement, Cook called the reopening “another incredible milestone on our journey here in Japan, and a symbol of our strong ties to customers and communities across the country.” He added that Apple was “excited to open the doors to this beautifully redesigned space, share our latest products, and build on the incredible history we share.”

Cook’s Visit Highlights

Cook’s trip to Tokyo comes less than a week after he appeared at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York for the iPhone 17 launch. His visit to Japan carried the same energy, blending corporate milestones with cultural touchpoints.

On social media, Cook described his excitement about returning to Tokyo: “There’s nothing like the energy in Tokyo! So thrilled to be back and be joined by @number_i_offic for a sneak peek of the all-new Apple Ginza, opening this Friday, September 26.”

During his trip, Cook highlighted Japan’s gaming culture. He shared that he connected with developers using Apple software in new ways and played Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra at Bandai Namco. He called Japan “a gamer’s paradise.”