Tokyo’s Apple Ginza Reopens After Redesign of its 2003 Landmark Store

Apple has reopened its Ginza store in Tokyo, the company’s first retail location outside the United States, with a four-story redesign that blends Japanese aesthetics and contemporary retail experiences.

A New Design for a Landmark Store

The redesigned Apple Ginza features a double-skin glass facade with adaptive louvers that regulate light and temperature throughout the day. Natural light floods each floor, and balcony-like spaces overlook the busy streets of Ginza.

Warm wooden paneling nods to Japanese tradition. Regionally sourced materials underscore Apple’s sustainability goals.

Accessibility received clear attention. Tables and seating now come in varied heights to serve customers with different needs. The store also includes dedicated spaces for the Genius Bar and Apple Pickup to simplify service and collection.

Celebrating the Reopening

Apple Ginza opens with exclusive programming. Japanese supergroup Number_i leads a Today at Apple Spotlight session that explores Spatial Audio and spatial video through their single, “U.M.A.”

The session debuts at Ginza and expands to Apple stores across Japan on October 11. Fans can book one-on-one demos of Apple Vision Pro for an immersive behind-the-scenes look at the “U.M.A.” music video in the Spatial Gallery app.

The store also offers updated Today at Apple sessions, including “Tips: What’s New on iOS 26” and “Say Hello to iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro,” so visitors can learn about Apple’s latest products and software.

Leadership on Ginza’s Legacy

“Apple Ginza holds a special place in our hearts as our very first retail store outside the U.S., and its opening more than 20 years ago marked a new chapter in how we connect with our customers around the world. This reopening is another incredible milestone on our journey here in Japan, and a symbol of our strong ties to customers and communities across the country. We couldn’t be more excited to open the doors to this beautifully redesigned space, share our latest products, and build on the incredible history we share.”

— Tim Cook, Apple CEO

“We’re so excited to reopen Apple Ginza in its original location, with a magical new experience for our customers. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to this iconic store with an all-new design and incredible local programming, where they can experience the very best of Apple’s products and services.”

— Deirdre O’Brien, Senior Vice President, Retail and People

What Customers will see

Visitors can shop the full Apple lineup and limited-run items available at Ginza only. Key products on display include:

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3

AirPods Pro 3 and a range of accessories, including the iPhone Air Case with MagSafe

A special-edition Apple Gift Card will be available exclusively at Apple Ginza for a limited time. Customers can also use personalized shopping sessions, financing plans, and the Trade In program. The Apple Pickup area lets shoppers order online and collect in store at a chosen time.

It is designed for Tokyo

Apple Ginza runs on 100 percent renewable energy. The store’s design balances modern architecture with cultural respect. Its materials and layout reflect local context while offering the global Apple retail experience.

The reopening reinforces Apple’s long-term relationship with Japan and positions Ginza as a focal point for technology, design, and community engagement.