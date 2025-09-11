Tim Cook Says the iPhone Air Is So Thin It Feels Like It Could Fly Away

Apple has introduced the iPhone Air, a device that chief executive Tim Cook described as so thin “it feels like it could fly away” when you hold it. The new model, unveiled at Apple’s annual launch event in Cupertino, measures just 5.6 millimeters front to back, making it one of the slimmest smartphones ever released.

The iPhone Air represents Apple’s attempt to blend style with engineering. At 36 percent thinner than the iPhone 17 Pro, it sacrifices some of its sibling’s battery life and camera strength. Apple’s bet is simple: buyers will accept these trade-offs in exchange for a phone that looks and feels unlike anything else on the market.

The Thinnest iPhone Yet

Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, said the company has been working toward this moment for years. “It’s something that we dreamed about for a long time, to make just an incredibly, shockingly thin iPhone,” she told the Wall Street Journal. Alan Dye, vice president of human interface design, echoed her point, calling the Air a step toward the “singular piece of glass” envisioned by Steve Jobs.

That pursuit of thinness defines the device. The iPhone Air is slimmer than a Cartier “Love” bracelet and only slightly thicker than three quarters stacked together. Its reflective surface is designed to accentuate the slender profile, while its titanium frame keeps the device light without making it fragile.

In his interview with WSJ, Cook acknowledged the phone’s unusual effect on users. “It does seem like it’s going to fly away when you’re holding it,” he said.

The design choice, however, raises practical questions. Anderson admitted that the Air forces buyers to make a difficult decision: prioritize performance with the Pro models, or embrace lightness and fashion with the Air. “I like that it’s a hard choice,” she said, noting the Pro line remains the workhorse for creators who need endurance and power.

Wearable is the new go

Apple has also leaned into the idea of the iPhone as a wearable accessory. Alongside the Air, the company is selling new cases and cross-body straps so users can style their phones like fashion items. As Cook put it, “We’re saying this product is so personal that it needs to reflect you. And you are the best person to decide what that means.”

The iPhone Air will go on sale September 19. For Apple, the device is more than just another model in the lineup. It is a statement: thinness and style can be as compelling as raw power, even in the age of professional-grade smartphones.