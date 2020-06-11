Tom Hanks Film ‘Greyhound’ Arriving on Apple TV+ on July 10

The film Greyhound will arrive on Apple TV+ on July 10, it emerged Thursday. The World War II epic, starring Tom Hanks, was set to arrive in theaters tomorrow, June 12.

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning nobody is really going to the cinema, Apple’s streaming service recently acquired the rights to Greyhound, a significant moment in its development. Apple TV+ just uploaded the trailer to its official YouTube channel:

Based on a true story, it tells the tale of a Commander (Mr. Hanks) guiding his submarine crew to the frontlines for the first time. The star also wrote the screenplay, with the film directed by Aaron Schneider.