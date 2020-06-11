Apple Helps Fight Childhood Sexual Abuse

For years, Apple has worked with other leaders in the tech sector to try bettering the world. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company has teamed up with Google to help track exposure. This week, Apple and 17 other technology leaders have announced a new initiative to fight childhood sexual abuse.

The Technology Coalition Fighting Childhood Sexual Abuse

In 2006, leaders in the tech industry joined forces to fight childhood sexual abuse and exploitation. They created the Technology Coalition, whose vision is stated

… to prevent and eradicate online child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA). We have invested in collaborating and sharing expertise with one another, because we recognize that we have the same goals and face many of the same challenges.

Since then, the organization has rolled out technology to combat online CSEA, such as Google’s Content Safety API and image innovations by Facebook as well as Microsoft (in collaboration with Dartmouth).

Apple, along with 17 other tech leaders, joined forces to found and fund the Technology Coalition. The other partners include Adobe, Amazon, Cloudflare, Dropbox, Facebook, and Flickr. GoDaddy, Google, and Microsoft are also key partners, along with PayPal, Roblox, Snapchat, Twitter, Verizon, VSCO, Wattpad, and Yube.

Project Protect – An Initiative for a Changing World

Even with the progress Technology Coalition has made, its leaders recognize that the world has changed greatly since 2006, and the slew of new Internet services coming out almost daily makes the challenge to overcome CSEA even more difficult and important. With more than 4.5 billion online users in 2020, making the Internet a safe place is much more vital to our youth than it ever was.

The coalition has done “an in-depth consultation with more than 40 experts on CSEA around the globe.” On June 10, 2020, the Technology Coalition announced Project Plan: A plan to combat online childhood sexual abuse. It renews the industry’s current commitment. The leaders will continue to invest in and work on ending online CSEA.

How Project Protect Will Fight Childhood Sexual Abuse

Through the investment and participation of the 18 member companies involved in Project Protect, the Technology Coalition will reinforce a cross-industry approach to fighting CSEA and establish a multi-million dollar fund to build technology needed for the effort. It also intends to publish an annual progress report on what the industry has accomplished.

Furthermore, the project will create a yearly forum for CSEA experts. They will come together to share best practices and motivate collective action to combat CSEA. The project hopes that by putting together the structure, membership models, and staffing to drive the plan forward.

As a father, I believe this is a wonderful initiative, and support it fully. If you want to get involved, be sure to fill out their contact form.