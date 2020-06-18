Get Totallee Cases on Sale for as Little as $5

iPhone accessory maker totallee is having a few big sales for iPhone cases and screen protectors.
Totallee Cases on Sale
$5 Cases
The following cases are on sale for US$5 using the code FIVER at checkout while supplies last.
- iPhones of all models: Navy, Red, and Solid Black cases
- All Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL cases
- Pixel 4 Frosted Clear cases
- All Samsung Galaxy S10 cases
$10 Leather Cases
These leather cases can be had for US$10 using the code EXCLUSIVE, while supplies last.
- All iPhone leather cases
- All Pixel leather cases
Screen Protectors
Get 70% off screen protectors with the code PROTECTION. Code expires June 22. This code works on ALL screen protectors regardless of smartphone mode or manufacturer. This includes screen protectors in packs of two.