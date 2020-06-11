How to Cancel Your Apple Music Subscription

You can cancel an Apple Music Subscription on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad. The service costs $9.99 per month for a standard subscription, but there are family and student options.

Cancel Apple Music Subscription Music on Mac

To cancel your Apple Music subscription on your Mac first open up the App Store. Tap your image at the bottom of the App Store, or sign in with your Apple ID if you’re not signed in already. Then click View Information, which is in the top right-hand corner. The menu below appears. Scroll down and tap the Manage option next to Subscriptions.

A menu containing all the subscriptions associated with your Apple ID then appears. Tap Apple Music (scroll down the list of subscriptions to find it, if necessary). This opens a menu with the cancellation option.

Tap that to cancel that and you will make no further payments for the service.

On an iPhone/iPad

The process is similar on an iPhone or iPad (the screenshots are from an iPad, but the steps are the same). Load up the App Store and tap your picture to access your account – it’s in the top right-hand corner this time. Tap the Subscription option, and you will get a list of all your subscriptions.

Again, scroll down and tap Apple Music then tap Cancel Subscription.

Access to the service ends on the date the next payment is due.