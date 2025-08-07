Trump Raises India Tariffs to 50%, Apple Unaffected and Investing More in US

Apple is set to commit another $100 billion to U.S. manufacturing over the next four years, with CEO Tim Cook expected to join President Trump in a televised Oval Office event at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcement, which introduces Apple’s new “American Manufacturing Program,” brings the company’s total planned investment in the U.S. to $600 billion.

This move comes just hours after the Trump administration confirmed it would double tariffs on Indian imports to 50 percent starting August 27. Despite that, Apple’s operations remain largely shielded from the impact. Its key products, including semiconductors and iPhones, are already exempt under existing rules and will continue to avoid the increased tariff rate, according to White House sources cited by CNBC.

Apple Dodges India Tariff Blow

The timing of Apple’s new investment pledge is not accidental. While other U.S. companies may feel the pressure of Trump’s new tariff order, Apple is not among them. CNBC reports that exemptions already in place will stay intact, even as the tariff rate jumps from 25 to 50 percent. Semiconductors and derivative electronics, like iPhones, are not affected.

This isn’t the first time the company has benefitted from executive carve-outs. On August 1, when the initial 25 percent reciprocal tariffs took effect, Apple was already on the exemption list. That hasn’t changed. And unless the administration moves to target semiconductors directly, it won’t.

The White House has acknowledged the exemption, though officials stressed that it could be temporary. “No one is getting off the hook,” Trump told reporters, hinting that semiconductor-specific levies could follow.

India Strategy Unshaken, for Now

Apple’s India-based manufacturing is part of a larger strategy to reduce reliance on China. Foxconn and Pegatron now assemble iPhones in India, including all five models of the upcoming iPhone 16. These units are made both for local customers and for export to markets like the United States.

Trump, however, has pushed back on Apple’s expansion in India. In May, he said he told Cook directly: “We’re not interested in you building in India… we want you to build here.”

Today’s investment announcement is clearly part of Apple’s effort to stay in Trump’s good graces. Earlier this year, the company pledged $500 billion toward U.S. operations. With the new $100 billion plan, Apple strengthens its negotiating position as it navigates a volatile policy environment.

CNBC was first to report details of Apple’s investment schedule and the India tariff exemptions. Bloomberg also confirmed the $100 billion pledge earlier today. Public remarks by President Trump were cited in May and again this week in relation to Apple’s overseas operations.

This is a high stakes balancing act for Apple. For now, the company is playing it smart, spending big in the U.S. while quietly keeping India central to its supply chain.