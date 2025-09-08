Trump Says Apple Should Be Refunded EU’s $17 Billion Fine

Donald Trump said the European Union should refund Apple the €14.25 billion ($17 billion) it collected in back taxes through Ireland. He made the remarks after the European Commission fined Google €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) this week for antitrust violations in its advertising business.

Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. “will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand” and accused Brussels of unfairly targeting American tech firms. He said Apple was “forced to pay $17 billion” and argued the money should be returned. He also warned that Washington could launch a Section 301 investigation to challenge what he described as “unfair penalties.”

Threat of Trade Action

The president linked the new Google fine with Apple’s long-running dispute in Europe. He claimed the EU has repeatedly pressured U.S. technology companies with multibillion-dollar tax claims and penalties, threatening American innovation and investment. He argued that Apple’s case was one of the clearest examples and pledged to intervene if elected.

In his post, Trump wrote that if the EU continues to impose such penalties, he would be “forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify” the measures. Section 301 investigations give U.S. authorities wide latitude to impose tariffs or other restrictions on trade partners.

Trump repeated that Apple “should get their money back.” He also framed the fines as an attack on “brilliant and unprecedented American ingenuity.”

EU-U.S. Tensions

The $17 billion figure refers to a European Commission decision in 2016, when Brussels ordered Ireland to collect unpaid taxes from Apple. Apple and Ireland both contested the decision, and the case has been under review at the EU’s highest court.

Trump has also floated tariff proposals in earlier statements. He suggested a 50 percent tariff on EU imports starting June 1 and a 25 percent tariff on iPhones not made in the U.S. Such measures, if enacted, would affect global supply chains and consumer prices.

Analysts cited by the Financial Times said a 25 percent tariff on imported iPhones would likely raise costs for U.S. buyers since Apple’s assembly lines remain concentrated in Asia. They also noted that relocating large-scale production to the U.S. would take years.

The dispute highlights the growing friction between Washington and Brussels over digital regulation, taxation, and antitrust enforcement. Trump’s comments tie Apple directly to that fight, framing its €14.25 billion case as a symbol of what he calls EU discrimination against American companies.