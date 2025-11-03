tvOS 26.1 is now available, here’s everything new

Apple released tvOS 26.1 for all compatible Apple TV models on November 3. The update follows September’s tvOS 26 launch and arrives alongside updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and HomePod.

Apple lists tvOS 26.1 as a routine update focused on performance and bug fixes. During beta testing, no major user-facing features surfaced in the release notes.

You will notice one visible change: the TV app now shows the new Apple TV branding and refreshed icon, reflecting Apple’s service rebrand. The app itself keeps the same layout and features.

Feature availability still depends on your hardware. Apple’s Liquid Glass interface remains limited to Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later).

How to install tvOS 26.1

Open Settings on Apple TV. Go to System, then Software Updates, and select Update Software. Choose Download and Install, and keep Apple TV powered during the process. You can also enable automatic updates in the same menu.

tvOS 26.1 is rolling out now. If you do not see it yet, check again later today.

Have you installed tvOS 26.1 and noticed changes or fixes on your Apple TV? Tell us what you see in the comments.