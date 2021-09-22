Urban Amor Gear announced a line of rugged iPhone 13 cases. The Civilian Series, Essential Armor, Metropolis Series, Metropolis LT Series, Monarch Series, Outback Bio Series, Pathfinder Series, Pathfinder SE Series, Plasma Series, Plyo Series, Standard Issue Series, [U] Dip Series, [U] Dot Series, [U] Lucent Series, and [U] Wave Series. Additionally, UAG offers Glass Shield and Glass Shield Plus screen protectors.

Rugged iPhone 13 Cases

Standard Issue boasts antimicrobial liquid silicone with an incredible soft touch, a honeycomb texture for better grip and shock absorption, and reinforced corner bumpers for the best drop protection. With Standard Issue, UAG sets the standard for a perfect in-hand feel and unpretentious design—a bold move for bold protection. US$39.95

With the initial release of our Outback series UAG put tough, responsible protection at the forefront with 100% biodegradable and compostable cases. US$39.95

The Plasma Series adds a visually striking translucent honeycomb design and creates serious lightweight protection for adventurous individuals. Plasma series case boasts impact resistant bumpers with a shock resistant armor shell to keep devices protected through all of life’s adventures. US$39.95

Keep your phone protected without sacrificing style with our soft-touch silicone DOT case. A fun and elevated dot textured design keep things light & airy, while premium soft-touch liquid silicone, an impact-resistant core, and protective screen surround protect against drops. From the gym to the office to wherever—let your sleek, U statement pieces do the talking. *Pictured above US$39.95