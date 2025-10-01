UK Demands Apple Provide Access to Encrypted Cloud Data

The UK government has renewed pressure on Apple to open access to encrypted iCloud backups of British users. The latest order, issued in September, directs Apple to create a backdoor specifically for UK citizens’ cloud data.

Background of the Dispute

The Financial Times reported that the UK’s earlier order sought global access to encrypted storage. Washington reacted sharply. Senior Trump administration officials said the demand endangered American privacy. Vice president JD Vance and intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard pressured London to withdraw the notice. President Donald Trump compared the move to Chinese-style surveillance.

Apple withdrew its Advanced Data Protection service from the UK in February. The company said legal requirements made secure service impossible. “We are gravely disappointed that ADP protections are not available to UK customers,” Apple said in a statement. It repeated its position: “We have never built a back door or master key to our products or services and never will.”

Criticism From Privacy Advocates

The new order applies only to British users. Privacy groups warn this approach still threatens global security. Caroline Wilson Palow of Privacy International said the demand “might be just as big a threat to worldwide security and privacy.” She added: “If Apple breaks end-to-end encryption for the UK, it breaks it for everyone.”

Apple and advocacy groups, including Liberty, have filed legal challenges. Their case before the Investigatory Powers Tribunal was scheduled for early next year. The revised order could reset the legal timetable. The Home Office, citing law, refused to confirm or deny the existence of the notices. A spokesperson said: “We will always take actions necessary to keep UK citizens safe.”

International Dimension

US officials initially pressed the UK to retract the order. That pressure has now eased. British officials say Washington stopped pushing once American users’ data was excluded. During Trump’s state visit, Starmer announced new US tech investment in Britain. The Apple dispute lingered in discussions but drew less attention.

Apple now faces a stark choice. It can comply with UK law and weaken encryption, or resist and risk deeper conflict.