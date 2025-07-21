UK Set to Retreat on Apple Encryption Backdoor After US Pressure

The British government is preparing to walk back its attempt to force Apple to build a backdoor into its iCloud encryption system. The move follows growing pressure from the United States, where senior officials view the demand as a threat to privacy, free speech, and future tech collaboration.

Back in January, the UK Home Office issued a technical capability notice under the Investigatory Powers Act. The order required Apple to make encrypted user data accessible to law enforcement. In response, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection feature from iCloud accounts in the UK and challenged the demand through the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

If enforced, the order would mark the first time a democratic nation has required this level of access to end-to-end encryption. That fact alone has raised alarm across the tech industry and among international partners.

US Pushback Alters Course

According to The Financial Times, British officials now believe the Home Office may have no choice but to back down. Pressure from Washington, particularly from Vice President JD Vance and other top figures in the Trump administration, has shifted the political equation.

“This is something that the vice-president is very annoyed about and which needs to be resolved,” one UK tech department official told the FT. “The Home Office is basically going to have to back down.”

Moreover, the UK’s demand has become a sticking point in broader negotiations around technology. Both governments are working on new digital trade agreements, including cooperation in artificial intelligence and data sharing. However, as one British official pointed out, encryption is a “big red line” for the US.

As a result, the Labour government now faces a strategic dilemma. On one hand, it wants to maintain tough law enforcement powers. On the other, it can’t afford to jeopardize international tech partnerships.

A Misstep by the Home Office

The Financial Times reports that the Home Office mishandled the issue, calling its current position “back against the wall.” Despite continued legal discussions this month, momentum is shifting toward a retreat. Apple’s legal case has gained industry support, with Meta-owned WhatsApp joining the challenge in June.

Under the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act, Apple is prohibited from publicly disclosing the order without permission from the Home Secretary. The law’s sweeping secrecy and scope have drawn criticism from privacy advocates and tech companies, who see it as excessive and opaque.

Trump, in a February meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reportedly condemned the demand, saying, “You can’t do this,” and likened it to surveillance policies seen in China. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called the UK order an “egregious violation” of Americans’ privacy and a potential breach of the UK-US data agreement.

Apple has not commented publicly on the ongoing proceedings but previously stated, “We have never built a back door or master key to any of our products, and we never will.” The UK government and Vice President Vance’s office declined to respond to media inquiries.

While the Home Office claims its demands are tied strictly to national security and serious crime investigations, internal divisions within the UK government suggest that the approach is now under review. The outcome of Apple’s legal challenge may set a precedent for how far democracies can go in demanding access to encrypted technology.