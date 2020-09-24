The U.K. government has launched its COVID-19 app for the National Health System that works with the Exposure Notification system from Apple and Google. It’s available for people in England and Wales.
UK COVID-19 App
The app, which you can download here, can send alerts to smartphone users if they have been in the vicinity of someone who has COVID-19. Here are some of its features:
- Trace: Find out when you’ve been near other app users who have tested positive for coronavirus
- Alert: Lets you know the level of coronavirus risk in your postcode district.
- Check-in: Get alerted if you have visited a venue where you may have come into contact with coronavirus, using a simple QR code scanner. No more form filling.
- Symptoms: Check if you have coronavirus symptoms and see if you need to order a test.
- Test: Helps you order a test if you need to.
- Isolate: Keep track of your self-isolation countdown and access relevant advice.
Once you’ve downloaded the app, go to Settings > Exposure Notifications to enable the feature.