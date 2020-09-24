Like many websites, The Mac Observer uses advertising trackers and cookies. Here is what I found using Safari 14’s tool. I don’t have anything to do with our ads, so I can’t tell you why we use what we use. But I can point them out.

6 Advertising Trackers With Safari 14

If you updated Safari to version 14 and noticed a shield icon in the tab bar, that is the new Privacy Report. It tells you which trackers were prevented from following you across the web. Right now as I visit The Mac Observer homepage, it shows six trackers that were prevented from profiling me:

  • ezoic.net: A technology platform for websites that improves website ad earnings, site speed, & UX using artificial intelligence to streamline the management of ads, content, and more.
  • google-analytics.com: A web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic, currently as a platform inside the Google Marketing Platform brand.
  • googlesyndication.com: Provides advertising or advertising-related services such as data collection, behavioral analysis or retargeting.
  • googletagmanager.com: Google Tag Manager allows you to quickly and easily update measurement codes and related code fragments collectively known as tags on your website or mobile app.
  • googletagservices.com: Same as the Tag Manager.
  • quantserve.com: Quantcast specializes in AI-driven real-time advertising, audience insights and measurement.
Screenshot of The Mac Observer trackers

I guess ezoic went away the second time I checked

Safari’s blocking tool works on Safari 14 for the Mac as well as on iOS and iPadOS 14.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments