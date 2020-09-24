Like many websites, The Mac Observer uses advertising trackers and cookies. Here is what I found using Safari 14’s tool. I don’t have anything to do with our ads, so I can’t tell you why we use what we use. But I can point them out.

6 Advertising Trackers With Safari 14

If you updated Safari to version 14 and noticed a shield icon in the tab bar, that is the new Privacy Report. It tells you which trackers were prevented from following you across the web. Right now as I visit The Mac Observer homepage, it shows six trackers that were prevented from profiling me:

ezoic.net : A technology platform for websites that improves website ad earnings, site speed, & UX using artificial intelligence to streamline the management of ads, content, and more.

: A technology platform for websites that improves website ad earnings, site speed, & UX using artificial intelligence to streamline the management of ads, content, and more. google-analytics.com : A web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic, currently as a platform inside the Google Marketing Platform brand.

: A web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic, currently as a platform inside the Google Marketing Platform brand. googlesyndication.com : Provides advertising or advertising-related services such as data collection, behavioral analysis or retargeting.

: Provides advertising or advertising-related services such as data collection, behavioral analysis or retargeting. googletagmanager.com : Google Tag Manager allows you to quickly and easily update measurement codes and related code fragments collectively known as tags on your website or mobile app.

: Google Tag Manager allows you to quickly and easily update measurement codes and related code fragments collectively known as tags on your website or mobile app. googletagservices.com : Same as the Tag Manager.

: Same as the Tag Manager. quantserve.com : Quantcast specializes in AI-driven real-time advertising, audience insights and measurement.

Safari’s blocking tool works on Safari 14 for the Mac as well as on iOS and iPadOS 14.