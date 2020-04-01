The UK Limit on Contactless Payments is Now £45

The UK today increased the limit on contactless payments from £30 ($36.59) to £45 ($54.89) per transaction. It is in a bid to both hep retailers and also reduce the need for contact with in-story surfaces during the coronavirus outbreak, The Independent reported. The ability to make contactless payments is widespread in the UK. While technically there is no limit when making such a payment via Apple Pay, many retailers cap it at the same amount as a contactless card payment.,

Shops are to begin rolling out the change from Wednesday 1 April, although it will be a gradual process to update software on hundreds of thousands of card terminals across the UK. The move follows similar increases recently made elsewhere in Europe… An increased limit was already being considered but the process has been accelerated as part of the industry’s response to Covid-19. However, the benefit will not be felt for most shops until the government eases current lockdown conditions. Only shops designated as essential by the government are open as the UK attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus.