iWork for Mac Updated With iCloud Folder Sharing

Apple updated Keynote, Numbers, and Pages on the Mac today. It includes support for iCloud Folder sharing and other features.

Add a Keynote presentation to a shared ‌iCloud Drive‌ to automatically start collaborating. Requires macOS 10.15.4.

Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online.

Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.

Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned template chooser.

Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.

Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.