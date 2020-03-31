Apple Partners With AI Startup ‘Dent Reality’ With Apple Maps

Apple is partnering with an AR startup called Dent Reality, specifically to work on indoor mapping and navigation based on AR (via AppleInsider).

Apple’s Indoor Maps Program helps businesses create maps of their buildings on the inside so people can navigate using Apple Maps. These maps are based on the Indoor Mapping Data Format. Currently, Dent Reality is the only company working with Apple’s program, providing indoor AR navigation tools that Apple can then offer to other businesses.

Announcement: We’re now an official partner with Apple Indoor Maps, for providing indoor AR navigation! We’re currently setting up projects for later this year. Get in touch!https://t.co/q0jYaUnJHGpic.twitter.com/aBrmvAEhLX — Dent Reality (@DentReality) March 31, 2020

Dent Reality’s tweet says that its “setting up projects for later this year.”

