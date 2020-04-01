iWork for iOS Updated to Support Trackpads, Mice

On Tuesday Apple updated iWork for macOS to support iCloud folder sharing and other features. Today, iWork for iOS is receiving an update, as well as iMovie.
Release Notes
iMovie
- Use iMovie on iPad with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to create movies and trailers (requires iPadOS 13.4)
- Use keyboard shortcuts to toggle between the five inspector modes when a clip is selected: Action, Speed adjustments, Volume, Titles, and Filters
- Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly rotate video 90-degrees clockwise or counterclockwise
- Tap the Download All button at the top of the soundtracks list to download all bundled soundtracks at once
- Add PNG, GIF, TIFF, and BMP files to your movie
- Performance and stability improvements
Keynote
- Use Keynote on an iPad with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to work with your presentations. Requires iPadOS 13.4.
- Add a Keynote presentation to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires iPadOS 13.4 or iOS 13.4.
- Edit shared presentations while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online. Requires iPadOS or iOS 13 or later.
- Select from a variety of gorgeous new themes to help you get started.
- Touch and hold, then drag across multiple objects to select them.
- Easily access your recently used themes in a redesigned theme chooser.
- Print or export a PDF of your presentation with comments included.
- Add a drop cap to make text stand out with a large, decorative first letter.
- Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.
- New “Keyboard” text build in and build out animation
Numbers
- Use Numbers on an iPad with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to work with your spreadsheets. Requires iPadOS 13.4.
- Create spreadsheets with more rows and columns than ever before.
- Apply a color to the background of a sheet.
- Add a Numbers spreadsheet to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires iPadOS 13.4 or iOS 13.4.
- Edit shared spreadsheets while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online. Requires iPadOS or iOS 13 or later.
- Touch and hold, then drag across multiple objects to select them.
- Easily access your recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.
- Print or export a PDF of your spreadsheet with comments included.
- Add a drop cap to text in a shape.
- Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.
Pages
- Use Pages on an iPad with Magic Keyboard, a mouse, or a trackpad for a new way to work with your documents. Requires iPadOS 13.4.
- Select from a variety of gorgeous new templates to help you get started.
- Add a Pages document to a shared iCloud Drive folder to automatically start collaborating. Requires iPadOS 13.4 or iOS 13.4.
- Add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter.
- Apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document.
- Touch and hold, then drag across multiple objects to select them.
- Easily access recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser.
- Print or export a PDF of your document with comments included.
- Edit shared documents while offline and your changes will upload when you’re back online. Requires iPadOS or iOS 13 or later.
- Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.
