UK Royals Launch Mobile Mental Health Crisis Service

LONDON – The Dukes and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex launched a new text messaging support helpline for those suffering a mental health crisis Friday. The 24/7 service, called Shout, connects those in a need with trained volunteers.

Innovating to Provide Mental Health Support

The development of mobile service was led by startup Mental Health Innovations. Its CEO Victoria Hornby said:

We know that tools are needed to have conversations about mental health and to support people in times of crisis. At Shout, we are using technology to provide a safe space for anyone who needs it to have conversations wherever they are and whenever they need someone to talk to.

A similar service started in the U.S. in August 2013. It has since processed over 100 million messages.

The project is part of their Royal Highnesses continued focus on mental health issues and supporting those who provide innovative care solutions. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: