Upcoming iPads Spotted on India’s BIS, Hinting 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air Launch Imminent

Reports initially suggested Apple’s upcoming iPad Air and iPad Pro models would debut in March, then shifted to April, or possibly May. However, recent updates hint at an earlier release for all four models—two for each line, leaving us speculating which region might see the devices first.

Two models of 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro were spotted yesterday (via 91Mobiles), and now another two upcoming iPad models have surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, as first seen by folks over at MySmartPrice. Ideally, all new phones and devices in Indian markets undergo this certification, and obtaining certification is mandatory to sell in the country.

What’s important to note is that there’s still no official word about the upcoming iPad models, and their release date(s), but an assumption says that all four variants could be debuting sooner. All four Apple models appearing on BIS shouldn’t be a coincidence. On top of that, Apple hasn’t taken wraps off a new iPad model for almost one-and-a-half years. The four purported iPad models carry the model number, A2836, A2837, A2898, and A2899.

It isn’t precisely clear which model number denotes what iPad variant, after analyzing the previous model numbers of iPad Pro models, it seems that the devices carrying model numbers, A2836 and A2837 might be a part of the 2024 iPad Pro variants, albeit with either different sizes or different variants such as Wi-Fi only, etc.

That said, Apple’s upcoming release includes four iPad variants, including an 11-inch iPad Pro, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 10.9-inch iPad Air, and a bigger-yet-lighter 12.9-inch iPad Air. On top of that, it’s rumored that iPad Pro models could feature an OLED display, hot on the heels of microLED displays introduced with the 12.9-inch 2022 iPad Pro. Furthermore, Apple Pencil 3 may debut at the same launch event, probably through a press release event.

