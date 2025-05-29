U.S. Developers Cash In: Apple’s App Store Drives $406 Billion in Sales

In 2024, Apple’s App Store ecosystem in the U.S. facilitated $406 billion in developer billings and sales. This represents nearly a threefold increase from $142 billion in 2019, hence marking a significant milestone in the platform’s economic impact. These figures have been revealed in a study conducted by Professor Andrey Fradkin of Boston University and economist Dr. Jessica Burley from Analysis Group.

Notably, over 90% of these transactions did not involve any commission paid to Apple, which highlights how the App Store supports developer profitability. Small developers especially experienced substantial growth, with earnings increasing by 76% between 2021 and 2024.

The breakdown of the $406 billion includes $277 billion from physical goods and services, $75 billion from in-app advertising, and $53 billion from digital goods and services. Key growth areas included food and grocery delivery, entertainment, and enterprise apps.

The App Store’s global reach across 175 countries and regions also contributed to the success. Many U.S.-developed apps ranked among the top five most-downloaded in 170 out of 175 App Store markets.

Apple’s ongoing investments in the App Store, such as enhancements to App Store Connect and App Analytics, will further support developers in distributing their apps and tracking performance.

This substantial growth underscores the App Store’s role as a significant driver of economic activity for U.S. developers, offering a platform for innovation and business expansion.





