User says iPadOS 26 makes his iPad a great iPhone replacement

A week without your iPhone sounds bold. With iPadOS 26, some users on reddit claim it now feels practical. Apple’s new Phone app on iPad and the official WhatsApp for iPad turn your tablet into a daily driver for calls and messaging, especially at a desk.

You can work this way if you accept tradeoffs. The iPad handles calls routed through your iPhone and keeps WhatsApp chats in sync. You answer from the bigger screen, type on a keyboard, and stay reachable. For many office days, that covers most needs.

What works today

You get the basics right away. The Phone app links to your iPhone so you can place and receive calls on the iPad. WhatsApp for iPad runs as a companion, like WhatsApp Web, so you scan a QR code and continue conversations on the tablet. Several users report they barely touch the iPhone during work hours because iPadOS 26 multitasking finally fits larger screens better.

Size matters. Readers say the 13-inch iPad gives multitasking room to breathe, while the 11-inch remains portable and comfortable. A Magic Keyboard pushes the experience closer to a laptop, which reduces the need to pick up your phone for routine typing and replies.

You can add alternatives. Google Voice covers calls and texts if it fits your region and carrier setup. Signal and Android devices also keep cross-platform messaging moving when iMessage is not required. An Apple Watch with cellular lets you leave the phone on the table and remain reachable for quick outings.

Where the iPad still lacks

You still depend on an iPhone. The Phone app links to your iPhone on the same network and typically expects close range connectivity. This is not a full cellular stack inside the iPad. If you walk out with only a Wi-Fi iPad, traditional phone calls will not follow you over the carrier network.

Hardware limits show up. iPads lack an earpiece speaker, so you use AirPods or speakerphone for private calls. The rear cameras lag behind modern iPhones for quick photos and video. iPhone mirroring draws criticism for distance limits and reliability, so you cannot count on it to replace the phone for spontaneous tasks.

Users want polish. Several ask for a simple option to pin apps, faster window management, and the return of classic Slide Over behavior. The 11-inch crowd notes cramped split views. Even fans who now “work iPad-first” admit they still grab the iPhone when heading out.

New habits make this viable. If your day sits between home and office Wi-Fi, an iPad with a keyboard and iOS 26’s linked calling can carry you. Carry AirPods. Keep an iPhone nearby for cellular and the camera. Treat the iPad as the hub and the iPhone as the radio. That approach works.