Users can Adjust Video Speed in Post-Processing on iOS 18

Do you regret it when you record a time lapse video of a sunset only to figure you went for the wrong option and now the video is too long for social media. Or maybe to captured your cat jumping from one sofa to other, but the video would’ve have been more cinematic if it were shot in slow-motion. Managing video speed can be tricky. Well, there is some good news for iPhone users.

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 update is bringing a feature to the Photos app: a video speed control option, through which users to adjust the frame rate of their videos after capture. The best part is it will be available not just for the latest models but for all iPhones compatible with iOS 18. Not just this, now you can also pause the video recording while recording.

The Playback Speed editor, added in the iOS 18 Release Candidate, gives users the ability to slow down the playback speed of high frame rate videos. To access this feature, users can open the editing interface for a video and tap the timer icon in the top right corner.

Users will have many range of frame rate options to choose from, including:

240 fps

120 fps

60 fps

48 fps

30 fps

24 fps

During Apple’s keynote event, several playback speed options were highlighted:

Quarter speed playback

New half speed option for a “dreamy effect”

Normal speed

1/5 speed option (corresponding to 24 fps playback)

iOS 18, along with this new Playback Speed feature, is scheduled for public release on Monday, September 16.

