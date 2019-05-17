Vanity Fair Puts Full Archive Online

Vanity Fair, one of the launch publications for Apple News+, put its entire archive online Wednesday. What is more, for the next month, the legendary magazine’s archive will be available for free.

Vanity Fair Members Only After a Month

After the first month, the archive will only be available to members. Membership costs $15 a year in the U.S. or £29 in the UK. Announcing the launch of the archive, Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones wrote:

Our elves have been coding for more than a year and a half to bring you a state-of-the-art, searchable presentation of the entire history of Vanity Fair, from its beginnings in 1913 to its revival in 1983 through to the present…It’s more than 700 issues’ worth of zeitgeist moments rolled into one.

Working Alongside News+

It is interesting that Vanity Fair is doing this, shortly after becoming one of the publications available at the launch of Apple News+. It shows that media outlets can participate in News+ whilst also maintaining their own digital membership schemes. Its publisher, Conde Nast, made all the current articles in all the magazines in its stable available via News+.