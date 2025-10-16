Vision Pro M5 vs Meta Quest 3: Price, Performance, and Purpose

Apple just bumped Vision Pro to the M5 chip. Meta still sells Quest 3 as its mainstream headset. Both target mixed reality, but they sit in very different classes. I tested the claims, compared specs, and looked at price and ecosystems so you can pick with a clear head.
Quick take
If you want the most polished spatial computing experience and you already live in Apple’s world, Vision Pro M5 is the premium pick. If you want the best value for games and everyday MR with no cables, Quest 3 wins on price and convenience. Apple costs seven times more. That gap shapes everything from comfort choices to app libraries.
Price and availability
Headset
Price in USD
Storage options
Availability
Apple Vision Pro M5
$3,499
256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Preorder now, in stores Oct 22, 2025
Meta Quest 3
$499.99 (512 GB current price)
512 GB current model
Widely available at major retailers
Design and comfort
Area
Vision Pro M5
Quest 3
Headstrap
New Dual Knit Band with size options and fit dial
Standard fabric strap; many third-party strap upgrades
Weight feel
Front-heavy but improved comfort with new band
Light and well balanced for long sessions
Tether
External battery pack via cable
Fully untethered, battery in headset
Displays and optics
Spec
Vision Pro M5
Quest 3
Panels
Custom micro-OLED
LCD “Infinite Display”
Per-eye resolution
Apple cites total pixel rendering uplift, not a new raw resolution
2064 x 2208 per eye
Refresh rate
Up to 120 Hz after M5 update
72, 90, 120 Hz modes
Optics
Pancake lens stack with strong clarity
Pancake lenses with wide FOV
Performance
Component
Vision Pro M5
Quest 3
Processor
Apple M5 + dedicated R1 sensor chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
CPU/GPU claims
Faster system performance, ray tracing, more pixels rendered
Double GPU vs Quest 2, fast loads
Memory
16 GB RAM confirmed
8 GB RAM
Passthrough, tracking, and input
Area
Vision Pro M5
Quest 3
Passthrough
High-quality color passthrough tuned for comfort and text legibility
Full-color passthrough good for MR games and room setup
Controllers
Hand and eye tracking first; optional stylus support incoming
Touch Plus controllers included; reliable hand tracking
Extras
New Logitech Muse stylus supported
Depth sensor on Quest 3 plus large MR content library
Battery
Use case
Vision Pro M5
Quest 3
General use
About 2.5 hours with pack
Roughly 2 to 3 hours, varies by title
Video playback
Up to about 3 hours
Similar range with media playback
Apps and ecosystem
Vision Pro runs visionOS with native spatial apps, Mac Virtual Display, Apple TV, and Apple Immersive films. Apple says there are over 1 million apps accessible and new Apple Intelligence features in visionOS 26.
Quest 3 taps the broad Quest Store, including top VR titles and growing mixed reality hits. It remains the easiest entry point for VR gaming.
Accessories and pricing notes
Vision Pro’s Dual Knit Band sells for $99 if you want a spare. ZEISS optical inserts cost extra. Logitech’s Muse stylus for Vision Pro is $129.95.
Quest 3’s accessory market is wide. You can add comfort straps, battery headstraps, and cases, often at low cost. Current retail for the 512 GB model is $499.99 at Best Buy.
Which one should you buy
Choose Vision Pro M5 if you want best-in-class visuals, top-tier system performance, and deep ties to Apple devices and services. The price is steep, but Apple’s polish and new 120 Hz support elevate work and media.
Pick Quest 3 if you care about games, friends on the Quest platform, and a clean, cordless setup. You save thousands of dollars and still get sharp displays, strong tracking, and a huge library.
One-screen summary
Vision Pro M5: $3,499, M5 chip, up to 120 Hz, external battery, Apple ecosystem strength.
Quest 3: $499.99, XR2 Gen 2, up to 120 Hz, all-in-one, massive content library.