Vision Pro M5 vs Meta Quest 3: Price, Performance, and Purpose

Apple just bumped Vision Pro to the M5 chip. Meta still sells Quest 3 as its mainstream headset. Both target mixed reality, but they sit in very different classes. I tested the claims, compared specs, and looked at price and ecosystems so you can pick with a clear head.

Quick take

If you want the most polished spatial computing experience and you already live in Apple’s world, Vision Pro M5 is the premium pick. If you want the best value for games and everyday MR with no cables, Quest 3 wins on price and convenience. Apple costs seven times more. That gap shapes everything from comfort choices to app libraries.

Price and availability

HeadsetPrice in USDStorage optionsAvailability
Apple Vision Pro M5$3,499256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TBPreorder now, in stores Oct 22, 2025
Meta Quest 3$499.99 (512 GB current price)512 GB current modelWidely available at major retailers

Design and comfort

AreaVision Pro M5Quest 3
HeadstrapNew Dual Knit Band with size options and fit dialStandard fabric strap; many third-party strap upgrades
Weight feelFront-heavy but improved comfort with new bandLight and well balanced for long sessions
TetherExternal battery pack via cableFully untethered, battery in headset

Displays and optics

SpecVision Pro M5Quest 3
PanelsCustom micro-OLEDLCD “Infinite Display”
Per-eye resolutionApple cites total pixel rendering uplift, not a new raw resolution2064 x 2208 per eye
Refresh rateUp to 120 Hz after M5 update72, 90, 120 Hz modes
OpticsPancake lens stack with strong clarityPancake lenses with wide FOV

Performance

ComponentVision Pro M5Quest 3
ProcessorApple M5 + dedicated R1 sensor chipQualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2
CPU/GPU claimsFaster system performance, ray tracing, more pixels renderedDouble GPU vs Quest 2, fast loads
Memory16 GB RAM confirmed8 GB RAM

Passthrough, tracking, and input

AreaVision Pro M5Quest 3
PassthroughHigh-quality color passthrough tuned for comfort and text legibilityFull-color passthrough good for MR games and room setup
ControllersHand and eye tracking first; optional stylus support incomingTouch Plus controllers included; reliable hand tracking
ExtrasNew Logitech Muse stylus supportedDepth sensor on Quest 3 plus large MR content library

Battery

Use caseVision Pro M5Quest 3
General useAbout 2.5 hours with packRoughly 2 to 3 hours, varies by title
Video playbackUp to about 3 hoursSimilar range with media playback

Apps and ecosystem

  • Vision Pro runs visionOS with native spatial apps, Mac Virtual Display, Apple TV, and Apple Immersive films. Apple says there are over 1 million apps accessible and new Apple Intelligence features in visionOS 26.
  • Quest 3 taps the broad Quest Store, including top VR titles and growing mixed reality hits. It remains the easiest entry point for VR gaming.

Accessories and pricing notes

  • Vision Pro’s Dual Knit Band sells for $99 if you want a spare. ZEISS optical inserts cost extra. Logitech’s Muse stylus for Vision Pro is $129.95.
  • Quest 3’s accessory market is wide. You can add comfort straps, battery headstraps, and cases, often at low cost. Current retail for the 512 GB model is $499.99 at Best Buy.

Which one should you buy

Choose Vision Pro M5 if you want best-in-class visuals, top-tier system performance, and deep ties to Apple devices and services. The price is steep, but Apple’s polish and new 120 Hz support elevate work and media.

Pick Quest 3 if you care about games, friends on the Quest platform, and a clean, cordless setup. You save thousands of dollars and still get sharp displays, strong tracking, and a huge library.

One-screen summary

  • Vision Pro M5: $3,499, M5 chip, up to 120 Hz, external battery, Apple ecosystem strength.
  • Quest 3: $499.99, XR2 Gen 2, up to 120 Hz, all-in-one, massive content library.

