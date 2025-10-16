Vision Pro M5 vs Meta Quest 3: Price, Performance, and Purpose

Apple just bumped Vision Pro to the M5 chip. Meta still sells Quest 3 as its mainstream headset. Both target mixed reality, but they sit in very different classes. I tested the claims, compared specs, and looked at price and ecosystems so you can pick with a clear head.

Quick take

If you want the most polished spatial computing experience and you already live in Apple’s world, Vision Pro M5 is the premium pick. If you want the best value for games and everyday MR with no cables, Quest 3 wins on price and convenience. Apple costs seven times more. That gap shapes everything from comfort choices to app libraries.

Price and availability

Headset Price in USD Storage options Availability Apple Vision Pro M5 $3,499 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Preorder now, in stores Oct 22, 2025 Meta Quest 3 $499.99 (512 GB current price) 512 GB current model Widely available at major retailers

Design and comfort

Area Vision Pro M5 Quest 3 Headstrap New Dual Knit Band with size options and fit dial Standard fabric strap; many third-party strap upgrades Weight feel Front-heavy but improved comfort with new band Light and well balanced for long sessions Tether External battery pack via cable Fully untethered, battery in headset

Displays and optics

Spec Vision Pro M5 Quest 3 Panels Custom micro-OLED LCD “Infinite Display” Per-eye resolution Apple cites total pixel rendering uplift, not a new raw resolution 2064 x 2208 per eye Refresh rate Up to 120 Hz after M5 update 72, 90, 120 Hz modes Optics Pancake lens stack with strong clarity Pancake lenses with wide FOV

Performance

Component Vision Pro M5 Quest 3 Processor Apple M5 + dedicated R1 sensor chip Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 CPU/GPU claims Faster system performance, ray tracing, more pixels rendered Double GPU vs Quest 2, fast loads Memory 16 GB RAM confirmed 8 GB RAM

Passthrough, tracking, and input

Area Vision Pro M5 Quest 3 Passthrough High-quality color passthrough tuned for comfort and text legibility Full-color passthrough good for MR games and room setup Controllers Hand and eye tracking first; optional stylus support incoming Touch Plus controllers included; reliable hand tracking Extras New Logitech Muse stylus supported Depth sensor on Quest 3 plus large MR content library

Battery

Use case Vision Pro M5 Quest 3 General use About 2.5 hours with pack Roughly 2 to 3 hours, varies by title Video playback Up to about 3 hours Similar range with media playback

Apps and ecosystem

Vision Pro runs visionOS with native spatial apps, Mac Virtual Display, Apple TV, and Apple Immersive films. Apple says there are over 1 million apps accessible and new Apple Intelligence features in visionOS 26.

Quest 3 taps the broad Quest Store, including top VR titles and growing mixed reality hits. It remains the easiest entry point for VR gaming.

Accessories and pricing notes

Vision Pro’s Dual Knit Band sells for $99 if you want a spare. ZEISS optical inserts cost extra. Logitech’s Muse stylus for Vision Pro is $129.95.

Quest 3’s accessory market is wide. You can add comfort straps, battery headstraps, and cases, often at low cost. Current retail for the 512 GB model is $499.99 at Best Buy.

Which one should you buy

Choose Vision Pro M5 if you want best-in-class visuals, top-tier system performance, and deep ties to Apple devices and services. The price is steep, but Apple’s polish and new 120 Hz support elevate work and media.

Pick Quest 3 if you care about games, friends on the Quest platform, and a clean, cordless setup. You save thousands of dollars and still get sharp displays, strong tracking, and a huge library.

One-screen summary