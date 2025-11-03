visionOS 26.1 is now available, here’s everything new

Apple released visionOS 26.1 for all Vision Pro users on November 3. The update arrives alongside other 26.1 releases and focuses on stability with a few helpful additions.

Big Changes

The headline change is a new Vision Pro app for iPad. It helps you discover Vision Pro content, browse spatial experiences, and manage purchases from a familiar iPad interface. Apple also added AirPlay support so you can view Vision Pro experiences on iPhone and iPad.

Apple refined media playback inside Spatial Gallery. Videos now show playback controls and the clip’s duration when you enter immersive view, which makes scrubbing and pausing easier without leaving the scene.

Beyond these tweaks, 26.1 concentrates on reliability. Apple lists general bug fixes and performance improvements, with no major UI changes. That matches the broader 26.1 cycle, where other platforms add small quality-of-life updates.

How to install visionOS 26.1

Put on Apple Vision Pro and open Settings .

. Tap General .

. Tap Software Update and download visionOS 26.1.

and download visionOS 26.1. Keep the headset on a charger and connected to Wi-Fi until the installation finishes.

Yes. The build targets bugs and polish, adds the Vision Pro app for iPad, and enables AirPlay viewing on iPhone and iPad. If you use Spatial Gallery for video, the new controls improve basic navigation in immersive view.

Spotted anything else in visionOS 26.1? Installed it on day one? Tell us what changed for you in the comments.