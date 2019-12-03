Vodafone Offering Apple TV 4K With ‘Together’ Package

LONDON – Vodafone is getting into the world of TV. Furthermore, it is using the Apple TV 4K as the exclusive set-top box to do it.

Vodafone Together With Apple TV

The company said Tuesday that Vodafone Together customers will receive an Apple TV 4K. This will also give them a 12-month subscription to Apple TV+. The deal provides customers with superfast broadband and unlimited mobile data. The bundle also includes access to 5G in the UK and Europe for those with supported devices. Apple is expected to release a 5G iPhone next year. Prices start at £54 a month.

“Apple is very well positioned to be the partner of choice for telcos,” according to Paolo Pescatore, Tech, Media & Telco Analyst at PP Foresight. “Many telcos are moving from costly hardware and are looking to offer the best content experience on numerous devices inside and outside of the home without having to worry about data caps nor speeds,” he added.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK commented: