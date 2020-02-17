Warren Buffet Sells $800 Million Worth of Apple Stock

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway sold over $800 million worth of Apple stock in the final quarter of 2019. However, it remains the biggest Apple shareholder.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Cashes in on Apple’s Growth

In total, Mr. Buffet’s firm has $72 billion worth of Apple shares. This means it owns 5.4 percent of the whole of Apple (via Business Insider). Furthermore, Apple makes up nearly 30 percent of the entire Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

Whilst his company has now made a relatively small sales of Apple stock, back in February, Mr. Buffett was more interested in buying it. “If it were cheaper, we’d be buying it,” he told CNBC. Apple stock was then $175 a share. On Friday 14 February 2020, Apple stock closed at $324.95 a share.

Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

Hell a few weeks ago when AAPL was way up I sold a few shareS, but did the “Lame Stream Media” comment? Nary a peep. 😀

15 minutes ago
Hagen
Member
Hagen

Worth noting — per Apple’s 2020 Shareholder Proxy — that Berkshire is technically the third largest shareholder of AAPL, behind BlackRock (6.77%) and Vanguard (7.72%), but those two hold shares across several dozen investment funds, compared to the single pool (?) that Berkshire has.

1 hour ago