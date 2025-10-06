watchOS 26.1 developer beta 2 now available

Apple released watchOS 26.1 developer beta 2 on October 6. If you build or test watch apps, you can install it now and check compatibility with the broader 26.1 cycle. Expect stability work, performance tuning, and tighter hooks into the Apple Intelligence features rolling out across platforms.

Apple’s Developer Releases page lists watchOS 26.1 beta 2 as build 23S5017d, confirming availability for registered developers.

Apple’s watchOS 26.1 Beta Release Notes emphasize API validation and app testing rather than headline watch features at this stage. That points to a maintenance-heavy seed focused on reliability and compatibility.

What you should expect

The new watchOS seed arrives alongside second betas for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and visionOS, keeping the schedule in lockstep after last month’s first betas. Early watch builds surfaced few visible changes, which tracks with this release’s stability focus.

Apple Intelligence expands to eight more languages, while AirPods Live Translation adds new language support. Your watch benefits indirectly as the ecosystem features mature and cross-device handoffs improve.

How to install developer beta 2

On your paired iPhone, sign in with your developer Apple ID. Open Watch app > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select watchOS 26 Developer Beta. Put Apple Watch on its charger, connect to Wi-Fi, and ensure at least 50 percent battery. Back up, then install.

Use this seed to validate complications, notification flows, workout sessions, and background tasks under the new SDK. File issues through Feedback Assistant so your app ships ready when 26.1 lands for everyone.