Cyberattack Forces The Weather Channel Off Air

This morning The Weather Channel was knocked off the air after a malicious software attack (via CNN).

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel, sadly, has been the victim of a malicious software attack today. Jim Cantore, anchor

Yes, and it has affected our ability to bring you your weather information. So we just wanted to say thank you again for your patience and we want to get right to today’s severe weather. Stephanie Adams, anchor

The network said federal law enforcement is investigating.

