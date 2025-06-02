WhatsApp Usernames Are in the Works, Starting with iOS Beta

WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a much-requested feature: usernames. This new option lets users connect and communicate without having to share their phone numbers, offering increased privacy and more control over personal information.

According to WABetaInfo, the username feature was discovered in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.17.10.70. Although the feature isn’t live yet, code found in the latest beta confirms that development is underway and the system is taking shape.

Usernames will give users an alternative identity on the platform, working similarly to Telegram handles. Rather than sharing a phone number to start a chat, users can simply share their unique username, helping avoid the need to disclose personal contact details in every interaction.

WABetaInfo explains that usernames must follow a strict format: they must contain between 3 and 30 characters, include at least one letter, and may consist of lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. However, usernames cannot begin or end with a period, contain two periods in a row, or resemble URLs. These rules help ensure consistency, usability, and security across the platform.

When someone updates their username, WhatsApp will notify their contacts within the relevant chat threads. This ensures that people in ongoing conversations can still reach each other, even after a change. Furthermore, the company is developing a tool for the web version of WhatsApp to allow users to search for available usernames before choosing one.

Why Usernames Matter

The shift toward usernames reflects WhatsApp’s growing focus on privacy and modern communication preferences. By removing the need to exchange phone numbers for every new conversation, the app can support more anonymous or temporary interactions—something especially useful in business settings, public groups, or customer service environments.

While usernames won’t replace phone numbers altogether, they will add a flexible new option for users who prefer more privacy. This development aligns WhatsApp more closely with other major messaging apps like Telegram and Signal, which already offer similar functionality.

The feature remains in development and has not yet reached beta testers. WhatsApp has not provided a public launch date, but the ongoing updates in test builds suggest it could arrive in a future version within the coming months.

WhatsApp continues to enhance its platform by expanding user controls, reinforcing encryption, and now adding more flexible identity options, having recently launched a dedicated iPadOS app. The upcoming username feature represents a meaningful step toward offering users greater autonomy over how they connect and what information they choose to share.