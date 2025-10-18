Why Your M5 iPad Pro Won’t Freeze on Huge RAW Files

Photographers deal with heavy files every day resulting in pushing their hardware to the edge. The M5 iPad Pro meets that challenge head-on with faster SSD speeds and greater memory bandwidth. It’s the first iPad that can comfortably handle hundreds of high-resolution RAW files without breaking a sweat.

Faster storage makes every second count

Apple’s biggest leap this year is in storage speed. The new iPad Pro’s SSD delivers up to twice the read and write performance compared to the M4 model. This means less waiting and more working when you’re importing, exporting, or browsing through folders filled with massive image files.

Importing RAW files directly from a CFexpress card or SSD.

Exporting edited batches to external storage or cloud drives.

Copying gigabytes of footage and switching between projects.

In short, the iPad no longer feels like a tablet struggling with desktop workloads.

Memory bandwidth keeps performance steady

Under the hood, the M5 chip introduces around 30 percent more unified memory bandwidth, now touching 153 GB/s. That upgrade helps the CPU and GPU handle image layers, AI adjustments, and multitasking simultaneously without stutter.

So, whether you’re editing 100-megapixel shots in Lightroom, running a depth mask in Pixelmator, or color-correcting multiple layers, the iPad maintains a steady frame rate and faster render times.

This improvement isn’t just theoretical. It directly affects the “live feel” of editing, each brush stroke and color adjustment responds instantly, even under heavy workloads.

Bigger files, smoother workflow

The jump in memory and SSD speeds transforms real-world use:

Importing: Hundreds of RAWs land faster in your workspace.

Hundreds of RAWs land faster in your workspace. Editing: Complex adjustments don’t force app reloads.

Complex adjustments don’t force app reloads. Exporting: High-resolution files render and upload in half the time.

You can move from one app to another lets say, from Lightroom to Files to Notes, without the background app freezing or reloading your project. It feels more like a MacBook workflow than a tablet one.

Built for bigger ambitions

Apple also upgraded the hardware balance. Models with 256 GB or 512 GB storage now include 12 GB of RAM, giving professionals the headroom they need for demanding projects. Faster SSD controllers across configurations mean even base models stay responsive when juggling large assets.

Multiple apps and editing sessions stay active.

Large PSDs or RAW collections stay cached in memory.

Instant app switching with no reloads or lag.

It’s a quieter kind of performance, less flashy, but noticeable every hour you work.

For those who grade and review externally

The M5 iPad Pro now supports 120 Hz external display output with Adaptive Sync. When you connect it to a reference monitor, you can scroll, scrub, and color grade with precision. HDR and True Tone adjustments remain consistent across screens, so what you see on the iPad matches your external display, something earlier models struggled to maintain smoothly.

The bottom line

Apple focused on what professionals actually notice: speed, consistency, and reliability.

2x faster SSD speeds mean shorter waits during import and export.

mean shorter waits during import and export. 30% more memory bandwidth means edits apply instantly and multitasking doesn’t choke the system.

Together, these changes make the M5 iPad Pro a reliable workhorse for photographers and filmmakers handling enormous RAW libraries. It’s no longer a question of whether the iPad can handle pro workloads, it already does, without freezing.